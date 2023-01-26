Means of production prices mostly rise in China

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods in China posted higher prices in mid-January of 2023 compared with early January, official data showed.

Of the 50 goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some agricultural products mainly used for processing, 33 posted higher prices, and 14 saw prices decline, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Hog prices dropped 2.7 percent in mid-January to 14.6 yuan (about 2.16 U.S. dollars) per kg, data from the bureau showed.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

