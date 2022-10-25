Means of production prices fall in China

Xinhua) 16:37, October 25, 2022

Staff members prepare steel to be processed at the workshop of the Anhui Electric Power Transmission & Transformation Co., Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, May 13, 2022. (Photo by Zheng Xianlie/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Most of the capital goods monitored by the Chinese government posted lower prices in mid-October compared with early October this year, official data showed.

Of the 50 major goods monitored by the government, which include seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer and some agricultural products mainly used for processing, 23 saw their prices increase, while 24 posted lower prices, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Hog price rose 4.5 percent in mid-October to 27.7 yuan (about 3.87 U.S. dollars) per kilogram, NBS data showed.

The reading, released every 10 days, is based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions.

