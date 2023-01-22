Zimbabwean president extends Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese people

Xinhua) 10:33, January 22, 2023

HARARE, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday extended Lunar New Year's greetings to the Chinese people, wishing them good health, prosperity and success in the Year of the Rabbit.

"On behalf of the government and people of Zimbabwe, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you warm congratulations on the advent of the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit which symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity," he said in a recorded video message.

Mnangagwa said the new season offers opportunities to solidify the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between Zimbabwe and China.

"I am indeed delighted to join you, in celebrating this momentous occasion that marks the beginning of the season which ushers new prospects and opportunities to further strengthen our ongoing cooperation," said Mnangagwa.

The president concluded his message in Mandarin: "Chun Jie Kuai Le!" (Happy New Year!)

The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, Jan. 22, this year.

