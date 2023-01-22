Zimbabwean president extends Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese people
HARARE, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday extended Lunar New Year's greetings to the Chinese people, wishing them good health, prosperity and success in the Year of the Rabbit.
"On behalf of the government and people of Zimbabwe, and on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you warm congratulations on the advent of the Chinese Lunar New Year which marks the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit which symbolizes longevity, peace and prosperity," he said in a recorded video message.
Mnangagwa said the new season offers opportunities to solidify the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between Zimbabwe and China.
"I am indeed delighted to join you, in celebrating this momentous occasion that marks the beginning of the season which ushers new prospects and opportunities to further strengthen our ongoing cooperation," said Mnangagwa.
The president concluded his message in Mandarin: "Chun Jie Kuai Le!" (Happy New Year!)
The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Sunday, Jan. 22, this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's ICT giant Huawei launches this year's training program in Zimbabwe
- President Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will prosper despite Western sanctions
- China to hand over completed new parliament building to Zimbabwe
- Zimbabwe seeks to learn from China's experience as it marks 42 years of independence
- Chinese community offers scholarships to Zimbabwean students
- Feature: Zimbabwean students chase their dreams by learning Chinese
- Investigation debunks defamation story on Chinese mining investment in Zimbabwe
- Chinese assistance helps Zimbabwe fight against pandemic, develop economy
- Feature: Zimbabwean artists to participate in Beijing International Art Biennale
- 1,000 USD per fake news report -- U.S. plot to discredit Chinese investments exposed by Zimbabwean daily
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.