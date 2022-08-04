President Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe will prosper despite Western sanctions

Xinhua) 09:24, August 04, 2022

HARARE, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Wednesday vowed to continue working for the development of Zimbabwe, warning that Western countries that have imposed sanctions on the country will not succeed in their machinations to derail the nation.

He said Zimbabwe will achieve its development aspirations despite the economic warfare being waged against it by former colonizer Britain and her allies.

He said over 20 years of Western sanctions designed to weaken the Zimbabwean economy, and in turn force citizens to rise up against the ruling ZANU-PF government, have so far failed to instigate illegal regime change in Zimbabwe.

He said the government was going full steam ahead with the country's development agenda despite hurdles on its way.

He vowed that his government will resolutely defend the country's heritage.

Mnangagwa also said Zimbabweans must draw lessons from the country's rich liberation war culture to accelerate the attainment of Vision 2030 which seeks to propel Zimbabwe into an upper-middle income economy.

