China to further consolidate achievements of poverty alleviation: official

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China will further consolidate achievements of poverty alleviation by shoring up internal development driving forces of people and areas that have shaken off poverty, an official said Thursday.

The country will nurture and upgrade local industries, with special focus on agricultural and rural resources and local products, said Liu Huanxin, head of the National Rural Revitalization Administration.

Efforts will be made to address the weak links of local industries, adopt suitable business models, improve and implement support mechanisms for farmers, and continuously boost consumption of rural products, Liu said.

China will actively increase job opportunities for people lifted out of poverty with the support of policies to expand effective investment and stimulate domestic demand.

Measures will be taken to ramp up the development of the rural collective economy, such as making good use of collective land and supporting the growth of rural cooperatives.

Liu also noted that the county-level economy will be boosted by developing labor-intensive industries and actively cultivating diversified market entities.

To improve the skills of people lifted out of poverty, a batch of training bases and technical schools will be established in key areas, according to Liu.

