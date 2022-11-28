Chinese vice premier stresses consolidating poverty alleviation achievements

Xinhua) 09:51, November 28, 2022

KUNMING, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua has stressed more solid efforts to consolidate and improve the outcomes of poverty alleviation.

Work should be done to avoid large-scale return to poverty and strengthen the development impetus of areas and people lifted out of poverty, Hu said when supervising poverty alleviation consolidation work in southwest China's Yunnan Province from Wednesday to Saturday.

Hu urged efforts to strengthen the monitoring and supporting mechanisms to prevent the return to poverty, promptly eliminate risks and better guarantee compulsory education, basic medical care, housing security and drinking water safety.

Measures should be taken to give full play to the advantages of local resources, vigorously develop rural specialty industries with strong driving force, and constantly promote high-quality industrial development, he said.

Hu emphasized work to increase the income of people who have been lifted out of poverty, calling for efforts in effectively securing their jobs and promoting common prosperity for people of all ethnic groups as well as the development and stability in border areas.

