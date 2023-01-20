China's forex market transacts 16.03 trln yuan in December 2022

Xinhua) 09:42, January 20, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange (forex) market recorded transactions worth 16.03 trillion yuan, equivalent to 2.3 trillion U.S. dollars, in December 2022, according to official data released Thursday.

Specifically, the transaction volume of the client market totaled 3.06 trillion yuan in December, while that of the interbank market stood at 12.97 trillion yuan, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

In terms of products, the cumulative transaction volume of the spot market was 5.93 trillion yuan, and that of the derivatives market was 10.1 trillion yuan in December.

The country's forex market transaction volume totaled 231.44 trillion yuan in 2022.

