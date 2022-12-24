Total value of China's foreign contracted projects up in Jan.-Nov.

BEIJING, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The value of China's foreign contracted projects totaled 1.31 trillion yuan (about 188 billion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of this year, up 0.6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

The completed turnover of foreign contracted projects grew 4.3 percent year on year to 893.39 billion yuan during the period.

The volume of foreign contracted projects signed by Chinese enterprises in countries along the Belt and Road was 98.19 billion U.S. dollars during the period, and the business turnover totaled 71.95 billion U.S. dollars.

The country's foreign contracted projects are spread over various industries, with focus on the transport, construction, power engineering and petrochemical sectors.

