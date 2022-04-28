China reports current account surplus in Q1

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China maintained a balance in its international payments in the first quarter of this year, with a reasonable level of current-account surplus, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Wednesday.

The country reported a current account surplus of 89.5 billion U.S. dollars in the first three months, accounting for 2.1 percent of its gross domestic product during the period, data from the administration showed.

During the period, trade in goods reported a surplus of 145 billion U.S. dollars, hitting an all-time high. Goods exports and imports respectively rose 16 percent and 15 percent, year on year.

The trade in services saw a lower deficit of 18.2 billion U.S. dollars, down 30 percent, year on year.

The administration also noted that the country saw a relatively high foreign direct investment inflow in the period, while outbound direct investment remained stable.

