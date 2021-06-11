China to improve foreign exchange management system: official

Xinhua) 17:37, June 11, 2021

Photo taken on Nov. 12, 2020 shows the night view of the Lujiazui area of Pudong, east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China will deepen the reform of foreign exchange administration and advance the liberalization and facilitation of cross-border trade and investment, according to Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China.

Pan, who is also head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, made the remarks at the 13th Lujiazui Forum that opened Thursday in Shanghai.

The country will enhance cross-border trade facilitation under the current account and steadily promote the high-level opening-up of the capital account, said Pan.

China will diversify products as well as domestic and foreign participants in the foreign exchange market, and promote cross-border investment reform of private equity funds, Pan said.

More efforts will be made to facilitate enterprises' cross-border financing, and support cross-border payments of new trade patterns such as offshore trade and cross-border e-commerce, he added.

"In the near future, we will pilot high-level opening-up of foreign exchange management in the Lingang area, a new section of the Shanghai pilot Free Trade Zone, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Hainan free trade port," said Pan.

The operation of Chinese foreign exchange reserves follows market-based principle, and promotes the stability and development of the international financial market, said Pan, adding that the country's forex holdings will take sustainable investment as its long-term goal.

