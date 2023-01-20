Beijing mobilizes 13,000 lawmakers for better government supervision

Xinhua) 09:34, January 20, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese capital Beijing has sent 13,000 local-level legislators to oversee law enforcement and collect public opinions since 2019 in the latest effort to enhance their supervision power.

The city has been institutionalizing a campaign that sends legislators to hear from residents before the enactment of laws, and during their enforcement, the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress said in its work report delivered to the city's people's congress, which concluded an annual session on Thursday.

The lawmakers conducted surveys and research among residents on the enforcement of laws and regulations regarding garbage disposal, property management, and others, said the work report.

This process aims to help them reveal problems as a form of supervising the government and law enforcement. The lawmakers also hold talks with residents to channel public ideas into the legislation process.

"In the past, only a few dozen deputies (to the people's congress) inspect the implementation of laws and regulations. Now, more than 10,000 local-level deputies participate in the process," said Cong Luoluo, chair of the social development committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People's Congress.

This process ensures that the people's voices can be heard in every step, including legislation, implementation, and supervision, he said.

