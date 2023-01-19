Home>>
Yin Yong elected mayor of Beijing
(Xinhua) 15:41, January 19, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Yin Yong was elected mayor of Beijing by the municipal legislature on Thursday.
The 16th Beijing Municipal People's Congress elected the mayor at its first session.
