Thursday, January 19, 2023

Yin Yong elected mayor of Beijing

(Xinhua) 15:41, January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Yin Yong was elected mayor of Beijing by the municipal legislature on Thursday.

The 16th Beijing Municipal People's Congress elected the mayor at its first session.

