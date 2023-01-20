Shandong to issue vouchers for automobile consumption

Xinhua) 09:22, January 20, 2023

JINAN, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- East China's Shandong Province will issue more vouchers in the first half of this year to stimulate automobile consumption, the provincial government told a press briefing on Thursday.

Vouchers worth 200 million yuan (about 29.55 million U.S. dollars) will be applicable to purchase new energy vehicles, petrol vehicles, and replacement vehicles, said Wang Hongping, deputy director of the provincial department of commerce.

Since May last year, Shandong has introduced an array of policies to prop up local automobile consumption. The province has issued related vouchers worth 980 million yuan and lifted the consumption of 43.8 billion yuan, said Wang.

