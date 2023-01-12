China's auto sales up 2.1 pct in 2022

Xinhua) 16:35, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's auto sales rose 2.1 percent year on year to 26.86 million units in 2022, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Thursday.

In December alone, the country's auto sales totaled approximately 2.56 million units, down 8.4 percent from a year earlier but up 9.7 percent on a monthly basis.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)