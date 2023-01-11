Interview: Rolls-Royce expects China to become its biggest auto market

A visitor checks out a Rolls-Royce engine during a heavy equipment exhibition in Shanghai in November, 2021. [Photo/CHINA DAILY]

LONDON, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- China is expected to overtake the United States as the world's biggest market for British luxury automobile maker Rolls-Royce, the company's chief executive officer (CEO) told Xinhua in an exclusive interview.

Torsten Muller-Otvos hailed the potential of his company as he presented its sales figures for 2022.

Last year, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars sold 6,021 of its luxury cars to customers in around 50 countries, a sales record in the company's 118-year history. Thirty-five percent of the sales were realized in the U.S., 25 percent in China (around 1,500 vehicles), 20 percent in Europe, and 10 percent in the Middle East.

Calling the 2022 sales figures "a fabulous record," Muller-Otvos said the brand is well-positioned and has seen stunning results in basically all markets worldwide. Looking at 2023 and further, the CEO said he was "cautiously optimistic."

"It's fair to mention that in China we have done the second best every year in our history," Muller-Otvos said. "I'm very proud about what we have achieved in China this year."

Asked about the future, Muller-Otvos said that the company is very strongly engaged in China and that he would not be surprised to see sales in China surpass those in the United States one day.

A true believer in the Chinese market and its potential, the luxury car maker will open three new dealerships there and will open its second private office outside the United Kingdom in China in 2023, he said.

"We haven't exploited (the Chinese market) completely yet," he said.

Last year, Rolls-Royce unveiled the Spectre, the world's first high-end luxury all-electric car. Its global sales are already exceeding expectations, according to Muller-Otvos. Rolls-Royce plans to go all electric by 2030.

Muller-Otvos said the Chinese market has reacted to the Spectre very positively. Pre-orders exceeded the company's expectations, providing proof that customers in China accept and understand that the future belongs to electric cars.

"I'm very much looking forward to welcoming our Chinese clients back here to Goodwood," Muller-Otvos said.

