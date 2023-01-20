Xi Jinping unanimously elected deputy to 14th NPC

Xinhua) 08:11, January 20, 2023

NANJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping was elected deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) by a unanimous vote at the first session of the 14th Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress on Thursday.

Xi was nominated by central authorities as a candidate for deputy to the 14th NPC, which was put to a vote at the provincial congress.

The announcement of Xi's unanimous election won thunderous applause at the session.

Xi was among 144 deputies elected to the new NPC at the provincial congress on Thursday morning.

The unanimous vote for Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, embodies the firm confidence of more than 1.4 billion Chinese people of all ethnic groups to follow his lead toward national rejuvenation and strive for a brighter future.

Deputies said that the election of Xi in Jiangsu fully showed the CPC Central Committee's determination to advance major national development strategies, including the development of the Yangtze Economic Belt and the integrated development in the Yangtze River Delta, continue reform and opening up, create a new development pattern, and pursue high-quality development.

Under Xi's leadership, the Party organizations have enjoyed higher prestige and poverty alleviation and rural revitalization have made massive progress, while people's lives have become better and better, said Zhou Zhongyang, deputy to the Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress and a village Party chief. He said he was proud of casting the ballot.

Liu Lei, another provincial deputy and also a technician, said he felt inspired to learn that Xi was elected an NPC deputy by a unanimous vote.

"Bearing in mind the expectations of the general secretary, we should try our best to push innovation and crack technological hard nuts to achieve technological breakthroughs and contribute to Chinese manufacturing," Liu said.

Xi has always attached importance to developing the Grand Canal cultural belt. His instructions on the preservation of the canal, which flows through Jiangsu, have aroused a strong sense of mission among local cultural workers, including Li Zhengcheng, deputy head of the culture, radio, film, television, and tourism bureau of Yangzhou City. Li is also a deputy to the Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress.

"As a Yangzhou native who grew up by the Grand Canal, I shoulder greater responsibility to carry forward the history and culture of the Grand Canal, protect the water, and make the Grand Canal green and vibrant," Li said.

Inspired by Xi's election, deputies to the Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress vowed to take the lead in advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts in Jiangsu and initiate a new chapter with concrete actions.

