Xi calls for more achievements in rural revitalization

Xinhua) 13:40, January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called for more achievements in rural revitalization.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when he held virtual talks with the general public from across the country ahead of the Spring Festival.

Speaking with villagers and tourists in Shiyi Village in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Xi called on them to strive for common prosperity to make their lives better.

Xi extended festive greetings to the villagers and tourists, and he also sent Spring Festival wishes to all rural residents across China and those working hard on the frontline in the country's rural revitalization cause.

He asked local officials and tourists about the village's tourism. Hearing positive feedback, Xi stressed the role of agricultural specialties and rural tourism in the rural revitalization of the new era.

