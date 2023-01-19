Xi stresses stable food supply for Spring Festival

Xinhua) 13:30, January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed efforts to ensure a stable food supply during the Spring Festival holiday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when he held virtual talks with the general public from across the country ahead of the Spring Festival.

Through video link, Xi extended his holiday greetings to vendors and customers at the Xinfadi wholesale market, a major fresh-produce marketplace in Beijing.

To his delight, Xi heard that the food price was stable and the provision of various produce was sufficient.

Xi stressed redoubled efforts to ensure sound production, sale, and supply of essential commodities such as grain, edible oil, meat, eggs, milk, fruits, and vegetables.

A smooth delivery, sufficient and diversified provisions, and the stable market price of these commodities should be guaranteed during the holiday so that people can have a happy and sound Chinese New Year, Xi said.

