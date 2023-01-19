Xi stresses safe Spring Festival travel

Xinhua) 13:28, January 19, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday stressed efforts to ensure safe passenger trips during the Spring Festival holiday season.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks when he held virtual talks with the general public from across the country ahead of the Spring Festival.

Through video link, Xi extended his festival greetings to passenger railway staff at Zhengzhou East Station in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou and talked with passengers on the station platform.

He asked the passengers if they were heading back home for family reunions or out traveling and reminded them of safety awareness during their trips.

Xi underscored the importance of the Spring Festival travel to people's immediate interests, economic development, and social stability.

He said this year's Spring Festival travel rush is the first after the country entered a new phase of COVID response, with a major recovery of passenger flows. He urged efforts to ensure safe and sound trips for the people and smooth and orderly flows of essential supplies.

Xi also called for efforts to strengthen the monitoring and early warning of extreme weather conditions and carry out safety overhauls to prevent major safety accidents.

Xi also demanded strict implementation of anti-COVID measures to reduce infection risks to the minimum.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)