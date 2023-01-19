Chinese artisan makes creative stone paintings to celebrate Year of Rabbit

People's Daily Online) 16:23, January 19, 2023

Su Jing creates stone paintings with the theme "Hundreds of rabbits greet the Spring Festival". (Photo/Nie Changqing)

Su Jing, a woman from Lincun village, Hucun township, Fuxing district, Handan city, north China's Hebei Province, has turned ordinary stones into creative artworks to greet the Year of the Rabbit.

Since the second half of 2022, Su has created stone paintings with the theme "Hundreds of rabbits greet the Spring Festival". So far, she has completed more than 200 paintings on stones. The vivid artworks have been a hit among local residents.

