Languages

Archive

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Home>>

China's tourism market picks up

(Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:09, January 19, 2023

A foreigner and his daughter travel in Luoyang, Henan province on Jan 13，2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's tourism market picks up as the Spring Festival holiday draws near, according to Economic Daily.

By Jan 11, Spring Festival travel bookings had increased by more than 60 percent year-on-year, according to figures from online travel agency Fliggy.

To attract tourists, many places have introduced the policy of "free entry" in scenic spots, according to China Consumer Journal.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories