China's tourism market picks up

Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:09, January 19, 2023

A foreigner and his daughter travel in Luoyang, Henan province on Jan 13，2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

China's tourism market picks up as the Spring Festival holiday draws near, according to Economic Daily.

By Jan 11, Spring Festival travel bookings had increased by more than 60 percent year-on-year, according to figures from online travel agency Fliggy.

To attract tourists, many places have introduced the policy of "free entry" in scenic spots, according to China Consumer Journal.

