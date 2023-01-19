Home>>
China's tourism market picks up
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 14:09, January 19, 2023
A foreigner and his daughter travel in Luoyang, Henan province on Jan 13，2023. [Photo/Xinhua]
China's tourism market picks up as the Spring Festival holiday draws near, according to Economic Daily.
By Jan 11, Spring Festival travel bookings had increased by more than 60 percent year-on-year, according to figures from online travel agency Fliggy.
To attract tourists, many places have introduced the policy of "free entry" in scenic spots, according to China Consumer Journal.
