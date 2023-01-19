China expresses concern over U.S. economic, trade, technological policies

January 19, 2023

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday expressed concern over the U.S. economic, trade and technological policies toward China

During talks with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He also hoped that the United States will pay attention to the impact of these policies on both sides.

