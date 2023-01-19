Home>>
China expresses concern over U.S. economic, trade, technological policies
(Xinhua) 13:48, January 19, 2023
ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday expressed concern over the U.S. economic, trade and technological policies toward China
During talks with U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He also hoped that the United States will pay attention to the impact of these policies on both sides.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Liu and Yellen meet for 'substantive', 'candid' talks
- Chinese vice premier holds talks with U.S. treasury secretary in Switzerland
- Spokesperson says China welcomes Blinken's visit
- Chinese vice premier to meet U.S. treasury secretary in Switzerland
- U.S., Japan urged to stop seeking to contain, suppress China: FM spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.