Chinese vice premier holds talks with U.S. treasury secretary in Switzerland

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, also chief of the Chinese side of the China-U.S. comprehensive economic dialogue, held talks with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen here on Wednesday.

Focusing on the implementation of the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their meeting in Bali, the two senior officials had professional, in-depth, candid and practical exchanges on the macroeconomic and financial situation of the two countries and the whole world as well as on addressing common global challenges. The talks were constructive.

The two sides agreed that the world's economic recovery is at a critical stage and it is in the interest of both countries as well as the whole world for China and the United States to strengthen macro-policy communication and coordination and jointly address challenges in the economic and financial fields.

The two sides discussed issues related to deepening cooperation in macroeconomic and financial fields.

The two sides recognized the importance of sustainable financial cooperation and agreed to strengthen cooperation within bilateral and multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, the Group of 20 and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Both sides agreed to continue to support emerging markets and developing countries in green and low-carbon development and economic transformation.

The Chinese side also expressed concern over the U.S. economic, trade and technological policies toward China, and hoped that the United States will pay attention to the impact of these policies on both sides.

Yellen is welcome to visit China at an appropriate time this year, Liu said.

Both sides agreed to maintain communication and exchanges between their economic and trade teams at various levels.

