Chinese vice premier to meet U.S. treasury secretary in Switzerland
(Xinhua) 09:01, January 17, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen will meet in Zurich, Switzerland, on Wednesday to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state in Bali island and strengthen macroeconomic and financial policy coordination, a spokesperson of China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.
The economic and trade teams of China and the United States have maintained good communication, the spokesperson said in response to a media query.
