China urges U.S. to view bilateral ties rationally

Xinhua) 08:05, January 12, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to view China and China-U.S. relations objectively and rationally, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the U.S. House of Representatives' setting up a committee targeting China.

We hope relevant U.S. politicians will view China and the China-U.S. relations in an objective and reasonable light, proceed from the U.S.' own interests and the common interests of both countries, head toward the same direction with China and promote the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said.

