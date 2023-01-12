Home>>
China urges U.S. to view bilateral ties rationally
(Xinhua) 08:05, January 12, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to view China and China-U.S. relations objectively and rationally, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the U.S. House of Representatives' setting up a committee targeting China.
We hope relevant U.S. politicians will view China and the China-U.S. relations in an objective and reasonable light, proceed from the U.S.' own interests and the common interests of both countries, head toward the same direction with China and promote the development of bilateral relations based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, Wang said.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China urges U.S. to share XBB.1.5 data
- Chinese diplomat in New York refutes irresponsible COVID reports on China
- Chinese FM stresses importance of stable China-U.S. relationship in signed article in Washington Post
- New FM vows further support for Sino-US ties
- Qin Gang: China remains committed to global peace, development
- To resume all-round dialogue with China, U.S. should take sincere actions: defense spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.