China accelerates building of a green transport network: white paper

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China has accelerated the building of a green transport network, with optimizing the structure of energy consumption and improving the efficiency of organization as its priorities, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Thursday.

The country has accelerated the construction of special railway lines, promoted the shift of freight transport from road to railway and waterway, and encouraged intermodal transport, said the white paper titled "China's Green Development in the New Era."

In 2021, the railway and waterway freight volume accounted for 24.56 percent of the total in China, an increase of 3.85 percentage points over 2012, according to the white paper.

China has also promoted the green transformation of transport vehicles. By the end of 2021, the number of China's registered new energy vehicles had reached 7.84 million, accounting for about half of the global figure, the white paper said.

