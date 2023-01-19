Home>>
(Xinhua) 10:14, January 19, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Thursday released a white paper titled "China's Green Development in the New Era."
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full text: China's Green Development in the New Era
