China issues white paper on green development in new era

Xinhua) 10:05, January 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 9, 2022 shows visitors taking a boat at a metasequoia forest in Luyang Lake wetland park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Thursday released a white paper titled "China's Green Development in the New Era."

The white paper aims to present a full picture of China's ideas, actions, and achievements in green development in the new era, and to share with the world its experience in this regard.

