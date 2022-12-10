Chinese vice premier stresses green, low-carbon energy transition

Xinhua) 09:58, December 10, 2022

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng addresses the International Forum for Energy Transition 2022 in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Friday stressed efforts to accelerate the green and low-carbon energy transition and the construction of a clean, safe, and efficient energy system.

China has made remarkable achievements in promoting the green and low-carbon energy transition and made important contributions to addressing global climate change, Han said while addressing the International Forum for Energy Transition 2022.

China will continue to pursue green and high-quality development amid efforts to achieve its carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals, Han said.

The development of new energy and clean energy should be placed in a more prominent position, and efforts should be made to promote green and low-carbon lifestyles, the vice premier said.

China stands ready to work with other countries to strengthen international cooperation on energy and climate change governance and promote global sustainable development, Han said.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Wu Chaolan)