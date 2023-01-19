Canada to donate 200 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine

A Ukrainian soldier covers an armored vehicle with branches in Donbass on April 12, 2022. (Photo by Diego Herrera/Xinhua)

Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand made the announcement during her visit to Kyiv and these armoured vehicles are valued at over 90 million Canadian dollars (72 million U.S. dollars).

OTTAWA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Canada will donate 200 Senator Armoured Personnel Carriers to Ukraine as a new package of military assistance, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Defence Ministry, Anand made the announcement during her visit to Kyiv and these vehicles, which are being purchased from Roshel, a Canadian company based in Ontario, are valued at over 90 million Canadian dollars (72 million U.S. dollars).

The armoured personnel carriers, which are easily maneuverable and adaptable, are security task vehicles and offer state-of-the-art, best-in-class technology, and weapons can easily be mounted on them. The vehicles allow for the safe transport of personnel and equipment, and medical evacuations, the release said.

Canada's military assistance committed to Ukraine since February 2022 includes a National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System with associated munitions, 39 armoured combat support vehicles, anti-tank weapons, M777 Howitzers and associated ammunition, according to the release.

Approximately 230 Canadian Armed Forces personnel are currently deployed on Operation UNIFIER, Canada's training mission for Ukrainian personnel, which has trained over 35,000 Ukrainian security forces personnel since its launch in 2015, the release said.

