Top procuratorate orders arrest of former provincial legislator

Xinhua) 16:55, January 18, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Chen Rugui, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking, the SPP said Wednesday.

The case involving Chen, also formerly a member of the leading Party members group of the standing committee of the people's congress of Guangdong, in south China, has been investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors.

Further handling of the case is underway, according to an SPP statement.

