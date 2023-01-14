Home>>
China arrests 1,219 individuals in maritime human smuggling crackdown
(Xinhua) 10:10, January 14, 2023
BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- A campaign launched by the China Coast Guard (CCG) in 2022 to crack down on human smuggling saw 1,219 individuals arrested.
China's coast guards at all levels strengthened their information gathering, investigation and maritime patrol capabilities in key areas during the campaign, and enhanced cooperation with relevant departments.
In the course of the campaign, 26 gangs were dismantled and several maritime human smuggling criminal chains were destroyed, according to the CCG.
In one case, 243 suspects were arrested in a coordinated operation undertaken by coast guard and public security units in Fujian, Guangdong and Zhejiang.
