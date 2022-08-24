China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior provincial legislator

Xinhua) August 24, 2022

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Wang Minghui, a former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial People's Congress, for suspected bribe-taking and power abuse.

Wang's case was transferred to the procuratorial authorities for review and prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission announced in January that Wang was under investigation. He was later expelled from the Party and dismissed from public office over serious violations of Party discipline and laws.

