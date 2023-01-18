Chinese delegation introduces guiding principles of 20th CPC national congress in Sri Lanka

Xinhua) 15:05, January 18, 2023

COLOMBO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A high-level delegation of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has visited Sri Lanka and introduced the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress to all sectors of the society in the island country.

The Chinese delegation, led by deputy head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee Chen Zhou, visited Sri Lanka from Saturday to Wednesday.

Leader of the United National Party and President Ranil Wickremesinghe, leader of the People's United Front and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, and leader of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) and former president Mahinda Rajapaksa met with the Chinese delegation.

The Sri Lankan side said the 20th CPC National Congress has drawn a blueprint for China's development and expects to benefit from China's development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)