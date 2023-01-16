Riding out the storm
Thanks to State, medical staff efforts, China weathers hard-hitting epidemic
As it fought to contain COVID-19 for the past three years, China's focus has always been on protecting lives and keeping people healthy.
Thanks to the determination of medical workers and the government's unwavering resolve, China has so far managed to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on its population, as well as on its socioeconomic development.
In this series of photos, China Daily photographers capture images of the profound effect epidemic prevention and control measures have had on the public, and how people across the country have worked hard to maintain a sense of normalcy over the past three years.
Visitors watch the national flag-raising ceremony in Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on the morning of Oct 1, 2022. ZHU XINGXIN/CHINA DAILY
Photos
Related Stories
- Posters: China's fight against COVID with solidarity, tenacity and mutual support
- Interview: China's COVID policy adjustment comes at right time: Tanzanian ambassador
- No local Omicron XBB.1.5 infections detected in China so far
- Commentary: COVID restrictions on travelers from China another political farce
- Russia welcomes China's optimization of COVID-19 response
- China enters a new stage of COVID-19 response
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.