Myanmar hosts basketball competition to greet Chinese Lunar New Year
A friendship basketball competition, to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, is held in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2023. A friendship basketball competition, organized by the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce (MCCOC) and the Myanmar Basketball Federation, is underway here to greet the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. The competition runs from Jan. 8 to 17. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
People perform dragon dance during the opening ceremony of a friendship basketball competition in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2023. A friendship basketball competition, organized by the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce (MCCOC) and the Myanmar Basketball Federation, is underway here to greet the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. The competition runs from Jan. 8 to 17. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- PBA Commissioner's Cup Finals: Barangay Ginebra San Miguel vs. Bay Area Dragons
- We have 'no limit' in basketball World Cup, says China head coach Djordjevic
- Yao Ming re-elected as president of Chinese Basketball Association
- 2022 CBA All-Star Weekend: Team South vs. Team North
- China appoints Serbia's Djordjevic as men's basketball head coach
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.