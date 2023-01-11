Myanmar hosts basketball competition to greet Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 16:59, January 11, 2023

A friendship basketball competition, to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, is held in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2023. A friendship basketball competition, organized by the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce (MCCOC) and the Myanmar Basketball Federation, is underway here to greet the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. The competition runs from Jan. 8 to 17. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

People perform dragon dance during the opening ceremony of a friendship basketball competition in Yangon, Myanmar, Jan. 10, 2023. A friendship basketball competition, organized by the Myanmar Chinese Chamber of Commerce (MCCOC) and the Myanmar Basketball Federation, is underway here to greet the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. The competition runs from Jan. 8 to 17. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)