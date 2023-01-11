We Are China

Aerospace industry base starts operation in south China

Ecns.cn) 13:08, January 11, 2023

Photo shows a final assembly and testing factory at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

China's first commercial aerospace industrial base, which is mainly used for the production, testing and assembly of solid and liquid-fuel carrier rocket, has begun operations in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.

Models of liquid fuel engine for carrier rockets are on display at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

A model of space capsule is on display at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

Visitors view models of liquid fuel engine for carrier rockets at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)

