Aerospace industry base starts operation in south China
Photo shows a final assembly and testing factory at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
China's first commercial aerospace industrial base, which is mainly used for the production, testing and assembly of solid and liquid-fuel carrier rocket, has begun operations in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, Guangdong Province.
Photo shows a final assembly and testing factory at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
Models of liquid fuel engine for carrier rockets are on display at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
A model of space capsule is on display at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
Visitors view models of liquid fuel engine for carrier rockets at a commercial aerospace industry base in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo: China News Service/Chen Chuhong)
