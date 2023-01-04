Home>>
Shenzhou-15 crew capture New Year's first rays of sunlight
(People's Daily App) 16:01, January 04, 2023
The Shenzhou-15 crew recorded 2023’s first rays of sunlight, extending their best wishes for a brighter future to their country.
