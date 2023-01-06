Shenzhou XV astronauts having fun in space exercises

China Daily) 15:13, January 06, 2023

Shenzhou XV crew members have been living in China's Tiangong space station for more than one month. A recent vlog has shown their life in the space station. Astronaut Deng Qingming had fun playing ping pong and practicing tai chi in space. Astronaut Zhang Lu sang songs and balanced his body to "fly".

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)