Shenzhou XV astronauts having fun in space exercises
(China Daily) 15:13, January 06, 2023
Shenzhou XV crew members have been living in China's Tiangong space station for more than one month. A recent vlog has shown their life in the space station. Astronaut Deng Qingming had fun playing ping pong and practicing tai chi in space. Astronaut Zhang Lu sang songs and balanced his body to "fly".
