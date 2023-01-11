Russia's 2022 budget deficit accounts for 2.3 pct of GDP: finance minister
Russian ruble banknotes are seen with the U.S. dollars in the backdrop on March 2, 2021. (Xinhua/Shi Hao)
The minister said that total budget revenues amounted to almost 28 trillion rubles.
MOSCOW, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Russia's budget deficit accounted for 2.3 percent of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in 2022, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Tuesday.
"We increased borrowings on the financial markets, which led to a higher budget deficit at 3.3 trillion rubles (47.4 billion U.S. dollars) or 2.3 percent of the GDP," he said at a government meeting.
The minister added that total budget revenues amounted to almost 28 trillion rubles (402.4 billion U.S. dollars), which was 2.8 trillion rubles (40.2 billion U.S. dollars) more than that was originally planned.
"Despite the geopolitical situation, despite the restrictions and sanctions, we have fulfilled all of the planned tasks," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Western policy of containing Russia could cause clash of nuclear powers: Lavrov
- Russia to halt supply of oil, oil products if prices capped
- U.S. not to succeed in suppressing multipolar world order: Russian FM
- Russian gas pipeline "Power of Siberia" fully completed
- Russia, IAEA discuss safety of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.