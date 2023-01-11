Kudermetova outlasts Azarenka in Adelaide ahead of Australian Open

Xinhua) 10:24, January 11, 2023

CANBERRA, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- World number nine Veronika Kudermetova came from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka in the opening round of the second Adelaide International tournament.

Russia's Kudermetova, the sixth seed in Adelaide, beat Azarenka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 in a thriller on center court on Tuesday.

Azarenka, a former world number one and two-time winner of the Australian Open, was dominant early but let Kudermetova back into the match.

The Belarusian took a 3-0 lead in the second set tiebreak before Kudermetova won six straight points to give her three set points, the second of which she capitalized on.

Scores were tied at 4-4 in a tight deciding set when Azarenka's serve was broken, setting the Russian up to serve out the match.

"Of course, I'm really happy about this win because it means a lot against Vika," Kudermetova said.

"She's a two-time Grand Slam champion so for me it's really important to play against that level of players and beat them. With every win I have a little bit more confidence."

China's Zheng Qinwen also delivered a comeback win, beating Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 to set a second-round contest with Petra Kvitova.

On Tuesday afternoon Australian John Millman saved two match points to triumph over Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(6) in two hours and 36 minutes.

It was Millman's first win in the main draw of an ATP event since August 2022 and since when the 33-year-old fell to 148th in the rankings.

"A few factors contributed to that (drop), but I feel refreshed," he said after the match.

"Now I'm here playing some pretty good tennis. Moving well and not in much pain."

Millman will play another Spaniard, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, in the second round while Kudermetova will play compatriot Ekaterina Alexandrova.

