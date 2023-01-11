Greece's former King Constantine II dies at 82

Xinhua) 08:45, January 11, 2023

ATHENS, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Greece's former King Constantine II passed away Tuesday in Athens at the age of 82, Greek national broadcaster ERT reported.

The last monarch of Greece had been hospitalized for several days in a local hospital, the report said.

Constantine II became king in 1964. He was forced into exile after a failed countercoup against the military dictatorship which took over in 1967, Greek national news agency AMNA reported.

The military junta abolished the Greek monarchy in 1973.

The former king had lived in London for decades and returned to Greece a few years ago following lengthy legal disputes with the Greek state over seized properties.

