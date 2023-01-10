Xinhua pictures of the year 2022: Aerial photos

Xinhua) 16:19, January 10, 2023

This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows staff workers clearing algae along the beach in Laoshan District of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

This aerial photo taken on July 3, 2022 shows beekeeper Feng Yuexuan from Deyang of southwest China's Sichuan Province airing pollen in Menyuan Hui Autonomous County, northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo taken on May 29, 2022 shows wind turbines amid sea of clouds on Shengjing mountain in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Peng Qi/Xinhua)

This stitched aerial photo taken on Nov. 28, 2022 shows the scenery of Yarlung Zangbo River at the foot of Mount Namjagbarwa, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. (Photo by Dong Zhixiong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on June 24, 2022 shows "post-95s" mural artist Liu Zhicheng (R) working on a wall painting in Yongsheng County, Lijiang City, southwest China's Yunnan Province. The non-profit mural artist Liu Zhicheng has created more than 20 wall paintings of different themes in many villages at his hometown. His artworks have added color to the villages and attracted many tourists as the short videos recording the painting process have gone viral on the internet. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 21, 2022 shows a view of the salvage operation of the Yangtze No. 2 Ancient Shipwreck in Shanghai, east China. The ancient shipwreck, one of the largest and best-preserved wooden shipwrecks discovered underwater in China to date, was lifted out of waters in Shanghai during the early morning of Nov. 21, 2022. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 21, 2022 shows Daoyun Lou, an octagonal Tulou earthen building compound in Raoping County of Chaozhou, south China's Guangdong Province. Daoyun Lou, which covers a floor area of 10,000 square meters, is China's largest octagonal Tulou earthen building discovered so far. In 2006, it became a major historical and cultural site protected at the national level. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 19, 2022 shows a view of the Baihetan hydropower station, the world's second-largest in terms of total installed capacity that straddles the provinces of Yunnan and Sichuan in southwest China. The Baihetan hydropower station went fully operational on Dec. 20, 2022. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 1, 2022 shows fishermen harvesting oysters on fishing boats at a marine ranch in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2022 shows workboats at a waterway construction site in Jingtang Port District of Tangshan Port in Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

This aerial photo taken on Nov. 12, 2022 shows villagers feeding rice-field eels at a pond in Heping Village under Yunmeng County of Xiaogan City, central China's Hubei Province. (Photo by Hu Xuejun/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 7, 2022 shows clouds floating over the Mount Longtou at the border area between Leibo County and Meigu County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2022 shows riverbed of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River in Jiyuan City, central China's Henan Province. (Photo by Miao Qiunao/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 2, 2022 shows tourists playing at a scenic spot called "fish scale dam" in Zunhua, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 23, 2022 shows the Leshan Giant Buddha in southwest China's Sichuan Province. Facing the confluence of the Minjiang, Dadu and Qingyi rivers which saw the decrease of water level due to continuous high temperature, the base of the Leshan Giant Buddha became exposed above the water. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on July 13, 2022 shows people exercising in Changpoling National Forest Park in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

This long-time exposure aerial photo taken on July 24, 2022 shows a drone performance over China's Five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST), which is under maintenance, in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Ou Dongqu)

This aerial photo taken on March 19, 2022 shows forest ranger Song Chen up for work at a watchtower on Mangshan Mountain in Beijing, capital of China. His duty is to guard on the watchtower and be responsible for more than 13,000 mu (about 130 hectares) of forests in the surrounding area. (Xinhua/Li He)

This aerial photo taken on June 17, 2022 shows a view of floating photovoltaic power station in Lingwu, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This aerial photo taken on April 1, 2022 shows a ship collecting crude salt on a salt lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. Production of potash fertilizer is in full swing in Qinghai to help reinforce the spring farming. (Xinhua/Zhang Long)

This aerial photo taken on April 21, 2022 shows volunteers patrolling in Lehai reservoir in Shouyan Township, Daoxian County of Yongzhou City, central China's Hunan Province. (Photo by Jiang Keqing/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on March 25, 2022 shows the snow view of the Mogao Grottoes, a world cultural heritage site, in Dunhuang, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Zhimin)

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 10, 2022 shows international students from Ningxia Medical University taking part in a snow running competition at a rural ecotourism park in Helan County, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Twenty-seven international students from Ningxia Medical University came to a rural ecotourism park in Helan County to experience winter entertainments and welcome the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

This aerial photo taken on March 13, 2022 shows staff members working on the ultra-high-voltage (UHV) direct current transmission line in Wuhu, east China's Anhui Province. The last six conductors were laid out in Anhui section of Baihetan-Jiangsu ±800-kilovolt UHV direct current power transmission project on March 14, 2022, marking the completion of the Anhui section of the power transmission line across the Yangtze River. (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

This aerial photo taken on July 26, 2022 shows members of a scientific expedition team of the Changjiang River Scientific Research Institute working at the headwater region of the Yangtze River in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This aerial photo shows a view of the Pingyao Ancient Town during the Spring Festival in Jinzhong City, north China's Shanxi Province, Feb. 7, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Yang)

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2022 shows oriental white storks at the Yellow River Delta National Nature Reserve in east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Yang Bin/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 25, 2022 shows mudflat at Tianxing Islet in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

