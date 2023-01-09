2022 witnesses chaotic situation, growing imbalances in U.S. society

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The year 2022 witnessed a chaotic situation and increasing imbalances in U.S. society.

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision that had established a constitutional right to abortion in the nation. This meant women’s right to abortion was no longer protected by the Constitution. People who supported and were against abortion gathered on streets in droves and confronted each other.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, 44,250 people died from gun violence in the U.S. in 2022, but U.S. society is still divided over gun control.

Amid the growing antagonism between the two main political parties, the issue of refugees continued to escalate. On top of that, the long-lasting unsolved problems including racial discrimination, hate crimes, and the huge gap between rich and poor still plagues the American people.

Underneath the gorgeous appearance of American-style freedom, democracy and equality, the U.S. society faces mounting divisions and conflicts.

