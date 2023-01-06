U.S. gov't announces measures to crack down on illegal immigration

Xinhua) 10:43, January 06, 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. government announced Thursday new measures to crack down on illegal immigration.

The measures will "expand and expedite legal pathways for orderly migration" and "result in new consequences for those who fail to use those legal pathways," said the White House.

Individuals who "attempt to enter the United States without permission, do not have a legal basis to remain, and cannot be expelled pursuant to Title 42" will be increasingly subject to expedited removal to their country of origin and subject to a five-year ban on re-entry, according to the White House release.

Title 42 is a U.S. public health authority that also allows border officials to swiftly expel migrants and asylum-seekers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Before asking Congress for funding on Thursday, U.S. President Joe Biden said from the White House that the country's immigration system is "broken." He will travel to El Paso, Texas, to assess border enforcement operations on Sunday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and at least two other Republican governors sent thousands of migrants from their states to cities led by Democrats last year to protest against the Biden administration's immigration policies and what they called federal inaction to secure America's southern border.

