China's civil aviation industry to recover by 75 percent

January 07, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's civil aviation industry is expected to rebound to around 75 percent of its pre-pandemic level in 2023, an official with the country's civil aviation regulator said Friday.

The sector also aims to break even amid a solid recovery this year, said Song Zhiyong, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

The total air transport turnover in 2022 recovered to 46.3 percent of the pre-pandemic level.

A total of 250 million passenger trips were handled, and about 6.08 million tonnes of cargo and mail were transported by air last year, said the official.

China built or relocated eight airports in 2022, lifting the total number of cargo airports to 254 and general airports to 399.

