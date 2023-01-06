Danish expert says "illogical" to require negative COVID test for China arrivals

A medical worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior resident in Hufeng Village of Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, Dec. 22, 2022. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

While acknowledging that testing was not particularly time-consuming or expensive, Christian Wejse, senior physician and professor of global medicine at Aarhus University, said the effect of such requirement was minimal.

COPENHAGEN, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- According to a Danish medical expert, it is "illogical" to require proof of a negative COVID-19 test for travelers coming from China, local media reported on Thursday.

"It's difficult to see what relevance (this requirement) would have," Danish news agency Ritzau quoted Christian Wejse, senior physician and professor of global medicine at Aarhus University, as saying. "The number of coronavirus cases is already high in Denmark, mostly with the Omicron variant, so I'm not sure what benefit it would bring."

A passenger takes selfies at the Taxkorgan airport in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Dec. 23, 2022.(Xinhua/Ding Lei)

"But I think it is essential to look at what it (the testing requirement) will lead to. Is it something that can improve the health situation in Denmark and prevent us from having more people infected?" Wejse asked.

"I think that the effect of such a testing requirement is minimal," Wejse said.

