International Department of CPC Central Committee outlines China's optimization of COVID-19 response

Xinhua) 09:07, January 06, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- The International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee recently sent letters to foreign political parties and organizations, explaining the adjustment to China's COVID-19 response policy and its significance to strengthening exchanges and cooperation between countries.

The International Department of the CPC Central Committee noted the major achievements made by the CPC in putting the people and their lives above all else, coping with the COVID-19, and protecting people's lives and health.

It said that by adapting to the new COVID-19 response situation and the new characteristics of the novel coronavirus variants, China has taken the initiative to refine its COVID-19 response measures. China aims to better coordinate COVID-19 response with economic and social development, and ensure normal production and life. This is scientific, timely and necessary, the department said.

"China's great efforts over the past three years have laid a solid foundation for the optimization of the COVID-19 response measures, and we are confident that we will secure a complete victory in the fight against the pandemic," it said.

It noted that China's adjustment to its COVID-19 response policy will create new, favorable conditions for orderly exchanges between Chinese and foreign personnel, as well as for the economic and social development of all countries.

"The CPC stands ready to work with political parties around the world to maintain an objective and friendly international cooperation environment against the pandemic, and jointly promote the construction of a community of health for all, as well as a community with a shared future for mankind," the department said.

