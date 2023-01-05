Community volunteers join fight against COVID-19

Xinhua) 16:22, January 05, 2023

GUIYANG, Jan. 5 (Xinhua) -- Despite frigid winter, a volunteer team is busy delivering medicine to the Nanxiyuan Community in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Nanxiyuan Community is home to 1,060 relocated residents from 290 households from seven townships under the Huaxi District of the city. Among the residents, more than 300 belong to the elderly or disabled groups.

During China's campaign to eliminate absolute poverty, relocation was a typical way to help locals out of poverty by allowing residents to move from closed mountain areas to areas suitable for living.

Wei Yuanfen, 36, is a relocated resident in the community. Wei has to stay at home to look after two children, with the 13-year-old elder suffering from intellectual disability.

Her two kids had a fever in recent days due to COVID-19, and she had no suitable medicine. "The fever didn't go away," the mother worried.

She solved the problem thanks to the volunteers who delivered medicine to her front door.

Last June, the community organized a volunteer group and invited Party members and university students to become involved in community management and governance, especially in COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control of the community.

"Over the past few days, some residents have been infected with the virus and had symptoms such as fever and cough, but some families had trouble going out and buying medicine," said Song Changju, an official of a neighborhood office of the community.

Song said more than 100 volunteers delivered medicine, antigen test kits, and daily necessities such as food and oil.

At the entrance of the community clinic, some volunteers distribute traditional Chinese medicine decoctions to residents for free.

Yao Xiaoxie, 21, is one of the volunteers. Three years ago, Yao and his mother relocated to the community. For Yao's mother, a deaf-silent, community workers often visit the family and offer help.

Last September, when Guiyang was baffled by the rapid rise of infections, Yao became a volunteer and helped deliver food and supplies daily. Sometimes, he could only rest for two or three hours a night, but he never complained.

Volunteers are also vital in delivering medicine to relocated residents in need in Longsheng Community, a resettlement site in Tongren City of the province.

Most middle-aged residents work outside the province, leaving behind the elderly and children. Tuo Zhenni, a volunteer from the post-90s generation decided to deliver medicine to neighbors in need. She said that they are like "a big family," and it is necessary to "look out for each other when someone needs help."

"I am always on call for any activities in the community, and I hope every volunteer service from me could bring warmth to the ones in need," said Tuo.

