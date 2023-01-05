China to further implement health protection at earlier stages

Xinhua) 10:09, January 05, 2023

A pharmacist gives medicines to a patient's relative in the fever clinic of a community healthcare institution in Jiuting Town of Songjiang District, east China's Shanghai, Jan. 4, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

BEIJING, Jan. 4 (Xinhua) -- China will further ensure health services for key vulnerable groups of COVID-19 infections and better implement health protection and disease prevention at earlier stages.

The measures of early detection, identification, intervention, and referral will take further effect to prevent and reduce severe cases, said a newly-released circular from the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The circular said healthcare supplies containing medicines and antigen test kits should be provided to vulnerable groups, such as people at an advanced age or with underlying health conditions and children in difficulties.

Localities should establish task forces for the transfer and referral of severely-ill patients, and boost the capacity of ambulance services and numerous hospital hotlines, said the circular.

Various types of medical institutions at all levels should designate staff responsible for patient referral, streamline referral procedures for severely-ill patients, and improve fast-track referral services for such patients, noted the circular.

